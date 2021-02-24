2021 Buick Envision makes a bolder statement

Buick's updated Envision is a much more attractive proposition.

2021 Buick Envision
1 of 43
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This swanky thing is the 2021 Buick Envision.

2021 Buick Envision
2 of 43
The second-generation Envision is significantly nicer than the first.

2021 Buick Envision
3 of 43
The interior still has some classic GM missteps, but is overall pretty nice.

2021 Buick Envision
4 of 43
Buick's native infotainment system is straightforward and easy to use.

2021 Buick Envision
5 of 43
The top-level Avenir trim gets this fancy-shmancy badge.

2021 Buick Envision
6 of 43
All Envisions come with a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine.

2021 Buick Envision
7 of 43
Both front- and all-wheel drive are offered.

2021 Buick Envision
8 of 43
The Buick Envision competes with vehicles like the Acura RDX, Lincoln Corsair and Volvo XC60.

2021 Buick Envision
9 of 43
The 2021 Envision is on sale now.

2021 Buick Envision
10 of 43
Keep clicking or swiping for more photos of the 2021 Envision.

2021 Buick Envision
11 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
12 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
13 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
14 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
15 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
16 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
17 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
18 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
19 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
20 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
21 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
22 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
23 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
24 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
25 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
26 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
27 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
28 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
29 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
30 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
31 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
32 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
33 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
34 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
35 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
36 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
37 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
38 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
39 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
40 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
41 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
42 of 43
2021 Buick Envision
43 of 43
