2021 Buick Envision makes a bolder statement

Buick's updated Envision is a much more attractive proposition.
This swanky thing is the 2021 Buick Envision.
The second-generation Envision is significantly nicer than the first.
The interior still has some classic GM missteps, but is overall pretty nice.
Buick's native infotainment system is straightforward and easy to use.
The top-level Avenir trim gets this fancy-shmancy badge.
All Envisions come with a 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine.
Both front- and all-wheel drive are offered.
The Buick Envision competes with vehicles like the Acura RDX, Lincoln Corsair and Volvo XC60.
The 2021 Envision is on sale now.
Keep clicking or swiping for more photos of the 2021 Envision.
