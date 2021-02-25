2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line is one sharp 4-door

You won't mistake the Sonata for anything else on the road.

This is the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line, and it's really sporty.

The Sonata N Line isn't a full-bore N, like the Veloster N or upcoming Elantra N and Kona N. Instead, think of this as N-lite.

The N Line gets unique wheels to designate its more aggressive handling.

The grill up front is upgraded with larger air intakes, but the Sonata's awesome daytime running lights remain intact. 

Around back, the N Line gets quad exhaust pipes and a redesigned bumper and diffuser. 

The N Line gets a 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-four engine, the same one you'll find in the Genesis G80 and GV80, as well as the Kia K5 GT and refreshed Stinger.

It's tuned to deliver 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. 

Power goes to the front wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

This is a surprisingly fun car to drive, with a nimble and responsive chassis, quick steering and a torque curve that won't let you down.

Our tester here, with its Quartz White exterior and summer tires, comes out to $34,655 including $1,005 for destination.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line.

