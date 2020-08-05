Ford ends sedan production for US as Fusion is phased out

Enlarge Image Ford

It's officially the end of an era at Ford. The Blue Oval no longer builds a single sedan for its home country, the US.

Ford confirmed with Roadshow on Wednesday that Fusion production ended in Mexico on July 31. The Fusions that remain on dealership lots will be your final chance to take home a new Ford sedan.

"As promised, Ford is reinventing the car to match consumers' preferences and growing our business by significantly expanding our North America sport utility vehicle portfolio with the all-new Bronco and Bronco Sport, all-electric Mustang Mach-E and all-new versions of Escape and Explorer, America's all-time best-selling SUV," a spokesperson for the automaker said in a statement. "As part of this shift, we ended Fusion sedan production on July 31."

Ford already confirmed it planned to pull the plug on every single passenger car it sold in the US back in 2018, a decision made under soon-to-retire CEO Jim Hackett. The Fiesta and Focus departed first, followed by the Taurus. The Fusion got a slight stay of execution until its production ended last week. The Fusion lives on in Europe, where it's badged as the Mondeo.

Today, if you're looking for an entry-level Ford, that'd be the Ecosport, which isn't exactly our favorite subcompact crossover on sale.

But even as Ford says goodbye to sedans, it has a lot more in the pipeline. Two new vehicles will likely help fill the void left by the Fiesta and Focus, specifically. A new pickup truck smaller than the Ford Ranger, perhaps called the Maverick, is more than likely in the pipeline. There will also be an Ecosport replacement that we hope is a lot better.

As for the Fusion, it could live on, too. Ford earlier this year filed a trademark application in Europe for the name "Stormtrak" and rumors suggest this could be an indirect replacement for the Fusion. It won't be a traditional four-door, but instead a lifted wagon of sorts like the Subaru Outback, should the rumors prove true.

Ford told Roadshow it files trademarks "routinely to protect new (or existing) phrases, designs or symbols, but this does not indicate any new business or product plans." As of this writing, the Stormtrak trademark has been accepted and remains a live name for Ford to rightfully use in the future.