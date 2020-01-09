Ford Stormtrak trademark application may hint at Fusion replacement

Enlarge Image Ford

Well, well, well -- what do we have here? Ford has gone ahead and submitted a trademark application for a nameplate we've never seen before, which makes this all the more interesting.

AutoGuide first reported on Thursday that Ford has filed to trademark the "Stormtrak" name. That's a name never seen before on a Ford vehicle, and it could be used on an upcoming wagon of sorts. Rumors have swirled that the Ford Fusion, the Blue Oval's midsize sedan that was sent out to pasture, could receive a spiritual successor of sorts in a lifted wagon model.

Such a vehicle would still likely share a lot with the next-generation Fusion, called the Mondeo over in Europe. In fact, that's where Ford filed the trademark application. The documents show Ford submitted the application in April 2019 before it was published on Dec. 23. Ford is now in the "opposition proceedings" period, which lets other companies object to the automaker using the name.

If Ford went ahead and brought a Stormtrak wagon to market, it really wouldn't face much competition. Its closest competitor would be something like the Subaru Outback, if that's the way Ford goes. The Buick Regal TourX, itself a lifted luxury wagon, would have been a direct rival, but it dies this year. Audi has gone ahead and brought back the A6 Allroad, though the Ford likely won't rival the luxury and tech of the German wagon. Then again, it will surely be far less expensive.

That's all we know about this mysterious filing so far. Ford didn't immediately return a request for comment, but stay tuned as we learn more.