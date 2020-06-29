Ford Mustang Mach-E order books officially open

Enlarge Image Ford

You've been able to reserve a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E for quite some time now, but this past weekend, Ford opened its order books to let those with reservations for the electric SUV convert them into official orders.

The Mach-E forum lit up with the news on Saturday with dozens of members sharing information about the order process. It looks pretty straightforward, though some dealers are adding hefty premiums to the MSRP. A handful showed adjusted dealer markups of $5,000. Like any hot new car, it literally pays to shop around since the MSRP is, after all, a suggested price.

Any order requires a $500 deposit, and it's worth noting the final price could change at the point of purchase. Hopefully, most dealers will play nice. Ford will reward dealers who play by the rules as the automaker has mandated some strict MSRP requirements. At the end of the day, however, there's still nothing to stop dealers from marking up the electric SUV.

Ford previously told Roadshow in a statement, "We are sharing recommended pricing with dealers and customers to simplify the purchase experience. Ultimately, customers and dealers will agree to the final price of the vehicle relative to our recommended price."

One last piece of info: Forum users report the Mustang Mach-E GT isn't available for order until this coming December. It's a bummer for those looking for the performance-oriented electric SUV, but then again, the GT won't be ready until next spring. The Mustang Mach-E will launch later this year with the sold-out First Edition and Premium trim.