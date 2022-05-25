Ford Bronco Raptor Beats Early Estimates With 418 HP

What's happening Ford's CEO says the 2022 Bronco Raptor will have 418 horsepower -- more than expected. Why it matters Ford's ultrapopular Bronco will need all the power it can get when taking on Jeep's V8-powered Wrangler 392. What's next Ford is hinting it'll build an all-electric Bronco model on a new flexible EV architecture.

Tthe 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor's output will handily beat the Blue Oval's own early power estimates, as it turns out. According to a tweet Tuesday by Ford CEO Jim Farley, the steroidal SUV's 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V6 will generate 418 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque -- previously, the automaker had only disclosed that its engineers were targeting 400 hp.

Those figures could give a bit more daylight in terms of performance versus ordinary Bronco models equipped with the up-level 2.7-liter turbocharged engine, which gives 330 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. It suggests that with the right gearing, the wider, heavier, four-door-only Bronco Raptor could yet be quicker than the much smaller, much lighter two-door Bronco models equipped with the aforementioned 2.7T engine. (Base Raptors weigh 5,733 pounds, while a base two-door Bronco with the V6 can weigh as little as 4,491 pounds.)

The Ford Bronco Raptor isn't solely concerned with acceleration, of course. Its primary draw is its high-speed off-road capability, afforded by a unique long-travel suspension (13 inches of the stuff up front and 14 inches out back) and nearly 10-inch wider stance. With its knobby 37-inch BF Goodrich K02 tires, this SUV ought to be capable when it comes to low-speed rock crawling, too, with 13.1 inches of ground clearance.

The idea for #BroncoRaptor was an Ultra4 racing-inspired Bronco built for high speed off-roading & extreme rock crawling.

The target was 400 horsepower.

Now it's official: 418hp + 440lbs-ft of torque!



Congrats to the @FordPerformance team for taking #BuiltWild to a new level! pic.twitter.com/l46WV8zjqF — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) May 24, 2022

With great power and great bulk comes unimpressive fuel economy. Even with Ford's well-respected 10-speed automatic as standard equipment, it was revealed earlier this week that the Raptor will net just 15 mpg city, 16 highway and 15 combined on the EPA test cycle.

The new 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor flies into dealers later this year wearing a $69,995 price tag (including $1,495 for delivery), and an all-boxes-checked example will land somewhere around $82,000, in the neighborhood of the V8-powered Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392. That's a lot of cash, but then again, it'd be all but impossible to build a Bronco capable of so much performance for that amount of money in the aftermarket.

Oh, and if that's still not enough torque for you, Ford has repeatedly hinted that an all-electric Bronco is on the way. It's expected to ride atop a different, dedicated EV platform, however, so it could be quite a different beast altogether.