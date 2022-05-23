2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Unsurprisingly Thirsty at 15 MPG Combined

What's happening The EPA has published official fuel-economy figures for the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor. Why it matters Big, thirsty vehicles might have been unveiled when gas was much cheaper. But now, prospective owners may think twice before opting for something this inefficient.

Ford is pushing hard into the EV space, but the gas engine isn't done just yet. The automaker is still rolling out some interesting internal-combustion metal, and the Ford Bronco Raptor is one of those uniquely intriguing vehicles. But all that power comes at a cost.

The Bronco6G forum recently uncovered a window sticker for the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor. A quick jump to the EPA's website confirms that the Bronco Raptor will achieve a paltry 15 mpg city, 16 highway and 15 mpg combined. The sticker also shows an estimated annual fuel cost of $2,350, but it uses an average gas price of $2.35 per gallon. Given the current direction of gas prices, you'll probably want to double that.

Then again, the Bronco is a purpose-built SUV, and it's not exactly fuel efficient anywhere across the lineup. Its most efficient variant is with the 2.3-liter I4, which achieves 20 mpg city, 21 highway and 20 combined. Adding the off-road-friendly Sasquatch package drops combined economy to 18. The best a Bronco's 2.7-liter V6 can muster is 19 mpg combined.

What's interesting is how close the Bronco Raptor is to its larger sibling, the Ford F-150 Raptor. Without the fuel-sapping 37-inch-tire package, the F-150 Raptor earns an EPA-estimated economy of 14 city, 18 highway and 15 combined.

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is one wild off-roader. Thanks to overfenders and massive tires, the Raptor is nearly 10 inches wider than a standard Bronco. A twin-turbo, 3.0-liter V6 borrowed from the Ford Explorer ST should produce more than 400 horsepower once Ford gets around to publishing an official figure. A 10-speed automatic transmission is standard, and a host of upgraded components should make the vehicle immensely capable when the going gets rocky.