Ford CEO Jim Hackett retires after three years in top job

Jim Farley, Ford's chief operating officer, will step into the CEO role in the coming months.

Jim HackettEnlarge Image

Jim Hackett is no stranger to running a company, but it'll be his first time at the helm of a global automaker.

 Ford

On Tuesday, Ford announced CEO Jim Hackett, the man charged with righting the Blue Oval's ship and guide it toward the future, will retire.

Hackett moved to the top position at Ford in 2017 and oversaw a flurry of investments into electric vehicles, mobility and autonomous cars.

This story is breaking and will be updated.