On Tuesday, Ford announced CEO Jim Hackett, the man charged with righting the Blue Oval's ship and guide it toward the future, will retire.
Hackett moved to the top position at Ford in 2017 and oversaw a flurry of investments into electric vehicles, mobility and autonomous cars.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Discuss: Ford CEO Jim Hackett retires after three years in top job
