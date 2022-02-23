2022 Ford Bronco Raptor Tops Out at More Than $80,000

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is the blue-oval's ultimate off-road SUV. With beefed-up mechanicals, more power and epic amounts of suspension travel swaddled in aggressive new bodywork, this steroid-pumping utility vehicle is ready for nearly anything you can throw at it. Unfortunately, all that capability is going to cost you… a lot.

On Tuesday, our friends at Motor1 noticed the Bronco Raptor configurator popped up on Ford's consumer website, allowing you to build and price this epic SUV. Hopefully you're sitting down, because this rig starts at a brow-furrowing $69,995 including $1,495 in pesky destination charges. That's a chunk of change to be certain, more than twice what the most-affordable two-door version of this SUV costs. But it only goes up from there.

Check every options box and you'll have no trouble pushing the Bronco Raptor's price tag to around $82,000, luxury car money for a body-on-frame bruiser, and that's before unscrupulous dealers start tacking on outrageous markups. Of course, this stratospheric pricing isn't unprecedented. The fire-breathing, V8-powered Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392 also starts at around 79 grand.

Enlarge Image Nick Miotke/Roadshow

Some of the Bronco Raptor's most expensive options include the $2,695 luxury package, which includes a B&O sound system, adaptive cruise control, a heated steering wheel and more. Leather-trimmed seats are up to a $2,995 upgrade over marine-grade vinyl and the interior carbon fiber package will set you back an additional $1,725.

Justifying that pricing, the Bronco Raptor features a 3.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6. With special tuning, this engine should deliver more than 400 horsepower, though an official figure is not available just yet. A standard 10-speed automatic transmission routes all that giddy-up to the pavement (or rather, dirt, mud, sand, rocks and so on) through a three-mode four-wheel-drive system. A Dana 50 Advantek axle hangs out at this horse's hiney, while the front is supported by an upgraded independent front suspension that benefits from new control arms, shock towers and a host of other enhancements, just a few of the improvements that make the Raptor model the ultimate Ford Bronco.