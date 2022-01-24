2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is ready to catch big air

Ford's third Raptor model is hardly a baby, it's a monster, high-speed 4x4 SUV that looks ready to take Jeep's lunch money.
Say hello to the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor.
This 4x4 SUV boasts a shocking number of model-specific changes, all with the aim of improved off-roading, especially high-speed work.
Ford officials say the company hasn't compromised the Bronco's innate rock-crawling abilities, though.
The new model features a larger, 3.0-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6. Ford is targeting 400 horsepower, but doesn't have firm numbers to share yet.
There's even frame-level changes with the new Raptor. Just check out those new cross-bars bridging the B-pillars together, as well as the secondary brace across the C-pillars. Ford says the body-in-white boasts 50% more rigidity than other Broncos as a result.
Inside, Bronco Raptor gets a slew of code orange and carbon-fiber accents, but the big news is the presence of grippier seats, a full digital gauge cluster and magnesium paddle shifters.
Raptor models get more supportive chairs than lesser models, with matching logo scripts on the seatbacks.
Yep, you can opt for code orange seatbelts.
Born to fly -- and land.
You can still take the doors and roof panels off if you want to get properly dusty.
Taller and a heck of a lot wider than the standard Bronco, Raptor boasts 13.1 inches of ground clearance, plus 13 inches of wheel travel up front and 14 inches out back.
Bronco Raptor can tow a useful 4,500 pounds -- 1,000 pounds more than lesser models.
The new, burlier look is intimidating, but it loses nearly all of the standard model's retro charm in the process.
Feeling articulate.
No word yet on most performance targets, including acceleration or fuel economy. Bummer.
Pricing starts at $69,995 including $1,495 for delivery. That's actually costlier than the larger, more powerful F-150 Raptor.
Bronco Raptor orders open in March, with the first models expected at dealers this summer. Ford has struggled mightily with various production issues on lesser Broncos, however, so if you order one, you might need to be patient.
Keep clicking or scrolling for dozens of additional 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor images.