Audi launching 30 electrified vehicles by 2025

Audi's new E-Tron electric SUV will hit the road in the US in the coming months. It's a big step forward for the German automaker's electrification plans, but as it turns out, it's only the tip of the iceberg.

At an event at Audi's headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany, on Wednesday, company executives confirmed the brand will launch 30 electrified vehicles by the year 2025. The key word here is electrified -- as in, not necessarily fully electric. Cars like the recently announced A6, A7, A8 and Q5 plug-in hybrids count toward this 30-vehicle goal.

Following the launch of the E-Tron SUV this spring, Audi will bring the E-Tron Sportback -- likely called E-Tron Performance -- to market. It packs all the goodies of the standard E-Tron in a sort of crossover-coupe shape. In other words, it's an E-Tron SUV with a more heavily raked roofline and slightly wider proportions.

In 2020, Audi will launch the Q4 E-Tron, which rides on the Volkswagen Group's MLB Evo electric vehicle architecture. As we reported earlier, the production Q4 E-Tron will look remarkably similar to the concept car, the production Q4 E-Tron will look remarkably similar to the concept car from this year's Geneva Motor Show, right down to the funky, customizable LED running lights.

The E-Tron GT will also arrive in 2020, and will share a number of its components with the upcoming Porsche Taycan, including a new, 800-volt charging system. Much like the Q4 E-Tron, the production GT will bear a striking resemblance to the concept from last year's Los Angeles Auto Show, though it, too, will gain real door handles and a bit more texturing around the front fascia.

Early next decade, a number of electrified Audis will launch on the company's new PPE architecture, co-developed with Porsche. It's unclear exactly what Audi has in store for this PPE platform, but Porsche has already confirmed the next-generation Macan SUV will use this electrified base.