Audi E-Tron GT concept on the streets of Los Angeles

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Audi showed its conceptual preview of the E-Tron GT to the world at the Los Angeles Auto Show, and we got a quick drive in it a few days later.
The E-Tron GT Concept uses a 90-kilowatt-hour battery, with pair of electric motors at each axle, good for 590 horsepower.
With 800-volt charging capabilities, the E-Tron GT should get 200 miles of range from just a 20-minute charge.
Yes, that E-Tron badge lights up. What did you expect?
The headlights take the same general shape as the new A7, but matrix LEDs with laser high beams bring new visual interest to these lamps.
The interior of the GT is completely vegan and full of recycled materials. Even the floor mats are made from recycled fishing nets.
The steering wheel is flat on both the top and bottom, covered in vegan faux-leather.
The GT is best viewed in profile, with its sloping roofline and huge, 22-inch wheels pushed out to all four corners.
The Audi E-Tron GT should come to production in 2020. Keep scrolling for more photos of this stunning concept.