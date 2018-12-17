Some of Porsche's models, like Cayenne and 911, aren't exactly hard to pronounce. But not every name is that straightforward, including its latest, and so the automaker put out a video to help us non-Germans avoid embarrassing ourselves in Teutonic company.
Porsche put a video on YouTube offering the correct pronunciation of Taycan, the official name for the EV that began life as the Mission E concept. Spoiler alert: If you've been using Taycan to make a bunch of Liam Neeson and Taken jokes, you're saying it wrong.
The correct pronunciation of Taycan is "tie-con." Sure, that limits your jokes to references about conventions dedicated to neckwear, but it's better to pronounce it right than to sound like a dummy in front of that German person you're trying to impress.
Hilariously enough, this isn't the first time Porsche had to put out a pronunciation video. In 2016, the automaker published a video on how to pronounce "Porsche," probably because it was tired of people saying "Porch" or "Porsh," a frustration I share and don't hesitate to vocalize.
Considering Porsche doesn't shake the boat very often in terms of new-model introductions, it's safe to assume that it might take a few more years for Porsche to roll out another difficult-to-pronounce vehicle.
Discuss: Here's how to correctly pronounce Porsche Taycan
