Acura Integra reveal, Ford Maverick driven and more: Roadshow's week in review

Top reviews
2022 Ford Maverick is simply satisfying
Reviews Editor Craig Cole spent time with the 2022 Ford Maverick and termed it quite excellent.
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT doesn't pull punches
Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens drove the 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT and found it almost perfect.
2022 Mazda MX-30 is an EV underachiever
Craig also drove the 2022 Mazda MX-30 this week, and... well, he wasn't totally impressed.
Top news
- Acura Integra returns: Acura showed off a prototype of the new Integra, and it looks super promising.
- Subaru Solterra revealed for Japan: We'll see our version this coming week, but we got our first look by way of Japan.
- 2022 Toyota RAV4 updates: The SUV celebrates a milestone for 2022, and Toyota tossed some updates its way.
- Ford Bronco Raptor shows off: The off-road SUV is shaping up in these new teaser photos.
- A new Mazda SUV is coming: Mazda teased the new CX-50 that's coming to the LA Auto Show this week.
- Prepare for tons of new Dodge cars: The brand is kicking it into high gear with big announcements coming through 2024.
2022 Toyota RAV4 lineup includes new SE Hybrid spec
Top videos
The new Integra is back, baby. Check it out with us.