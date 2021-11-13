Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

Acura Integra reveal, Ford Maverick driven and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the biggest stories from the week ending Nov. 13.

Welcome back to the week in review -- this week we had a lot of great stuff, as always. I'll keep it short and sweet, so dive into it all below or check out the Roadshow News Recap show for everything and more up above.

Top reviews

2022 Ford Maverick is simply satisfying

Reviews Editor Craig Cole spent time with the 2022 Ford Maverick and termed it quite excellent.

2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT doesn't pull punches

Editor-in-Chief Tim Stevens drove the 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT and found it almost perfect.

2022 Mazda MX-30 is an EV underachiever

Craig also drove the 2022 Mazda MX-30 this week, and... well, he wasn't totally impressed.

Top news

2022 Toyota RAV4 lineup includes new SE Hybrid spec

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: The Acura Integra returns for 2023
The new Integra is back, baby. Check it out with us.