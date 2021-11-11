/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT doesn't pull punches

Love it or hate it, the E-Tron GT is not a boring-looking car.

Tim Stevens
This is the 2022 Audi RS E-Tron GT!

It's Audi's latest grand tourer and, as you can tell by the name, it's all-electric.

A 93-kilowatt-hour battery pack provides an official 232 miles of range per the EPA, but we easily got 250 miles on a tank.

Cool 21-inch wheels come on this Year One model, along with the carbon-ceramic brakes.

It is a proper sedan, not a hatch, with comfortable seating for four.

The trunk is useable, at least it would be so long as you leave the bulky level one charger at home.

On the inside, the interior is all Audi, with premium materials and a cool, sophisticated look throughout.

Seats are the perfect blend of comfort and support.

Even the rear seats look the part!

About the only drawback would be the E-Tron GT's aggressive styling. But, for many, that's a bonus, not a drawback.

