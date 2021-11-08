The Ford Bronco Raptor looks totally awesome

Enlarge Image Bronco Nation

The Ford Bronco Raptor is coming next year, and we just got our best look yet, thanks to a handful of photos published by the Bronco Nation forum on Monday. After poring over these pictures, we can only echo what Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted when the Bronco Raptor was officially confirmed in September: "Hold on to your butts."

Ford's high-performance Bronco definitely looks the part of a proper Raptor, with superwide (and vented!) fenders, orange marker lights, meaty tires and a jacked-up suspension. According to Bronco Nation, who was on hand while Ford was testing this Bronco Raptor prototype in the desert, the Raptor rides on 37-inch all-terrain tires. It has a different taillight treatment, too.

As for power, Bronco Nation says the Raptor should use a version of Ford's ubiquitous 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, producing somewhere in the neighborhood of 350 horsepower. Considering the standard Bronco with its 2.7-liter V6 already makes 310 hp, we'd be shocked if that 350-hp estimate turns out to be low. The Bronco DR race truck, which made its debut last week at SEMA, is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 with an estimated 400 hp, but we doubt that powertrain will be shared with the Raptor.

The Ford Bronco Raptor is expected to debut sometime next year, with sales starting in the summer. Hopefully the Raptor won't be plagued by the same launch issues as the standard Bronco, because this one is sure to be a hot commodity.