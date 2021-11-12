/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
2022 Toyota RAV4 lineup includes new SE Hybrid spec

The fifth generation of Toyota's RAV4 small crossover gets updated with new features, a new color and a new midrange hybrid trim level.

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid-rear-3-4
1 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

A new SE Hybrid spec debuts alongside the midcycle refresh of the 2022 Toyota RAV4.

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid-front-3-4
2 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

The new trim matches the dark and sporty exterior style of the XSE Hybrid with a more conservative and affordable feature set.

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid-profile
3 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

The SE Hybrid features dark alloy wheels and slightly more aggressive front and rear bumper designs.

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid-front-b
4 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

Inside, you'll find a step down to cloth seats and 7-inch infotainment. Or, for fans of cloth upholstery, is that a step up?

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid-rear-b
5 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

An optional convenience package adds a power liftgate and a moonroof and enlarges the touchscreen to 9 inches.

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid-5977
6 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

There's also an optional weather package that adds heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and automatic windshield wipers with a deicer function.

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid-5990
7 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

Like the rest of the RAV4 Hybrid models, all-wheel drive is standard.

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid-6158
8 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

Pricing for the new 2022 Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid has not yet been announced.

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid-6170
9 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

We expect to learn more in mid-December. Until then, enjoy the rest of the photos of the 2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid and the updated RAV4 XSE in the new Calvary Blue hue.

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid-6240
10 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid-6246
11 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid-6251
12 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid-6278
13 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid-6289
14 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid6000
15 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid6003
16 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid7117-b
17 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid-095
18 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid8332
19 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid8087
20 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid8184
21 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid-8109
22 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid8249
23 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

2022-toyota-rav4-se-hybrid-8023
24 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid

2022-toyota-rav4-xse-front-3-4-c
25 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 XSE

2022-toyota-rav4-xse-front-b
26 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 XSE

2022-toyota-rav4-xse-profile-b
27 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 XSE

2022-toyota-rav4-xse-rear-3-4-b
28 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 XSE

2022-toyota-rav4-xse-rear-b
29 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 XSE

2022-toyota-rav4-xse1080
30 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 XSE

2022-toyota-rav4-xse1089-b
31 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 XSE

2022-toyota-rav4-xse1118
32 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 XSE

2022-toyota-rav4-xse1132
33 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 XSE

2022-toyota-rav4-xse8547
34 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 XSE

2022-toyota-rav4-xse8671
35 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 XSE

2022-toyota-rav4-xse8759
36 of 36 Toyota

2022 Toyota RAV4 XSE

