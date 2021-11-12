2022 Toyota RAV4 lineup includes new SE Hybrid spec

The fifth generation of Toyota's RAV4 small crossover gets updated with new features, a new color and a new midrange hybrid trim level.
A new SE Hybrid spec debuts alongside the midcycle refresh of the 2022 Toyota RAV4.
The new trim matches the dark and sporty exterior style of the XSE Hybrid with a more conservative and affordable feature set.
The SE Hybrid features dark alloy wheels and slightly more aggressive front and rear bumper designs.
Inside, you'll find a step down to cloth seats and 7-inch infotainment. Or, for fans of cloth upholstery, is that a step up?
An optional convenience package adds a power liftgate and a moonroof and enlarges the touchscreen to 9 inches.
There's also an optional weather package that adds heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and automatic windshield wipers with a deicer function.
Like the rest of the RAV4 Hybrid models, all-wheel drive is standard.
Pricing for the new 2022 Toyota RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid has not yet been announced.
We expect to learn more in mid-December. Until then, enjoy the rest of the photos of the 2022 Toyota RAV4 SE Hybrid and the updated RAV4 XSE in the new Calvary Blue hue.