2024 Chevy Blazer EV Debuts With Up to 557 HP or 320 Miles of Range

General Motors' Ultium electric car platform is mighty impressive, but so far the only production models we've seen use it have been the luxurious Cadillac Lyriq, the outrageous GMC Hummer EV and the expensive (at first) Chevrolet Silverado EV. But now Chevy has fully unveiled the new Blazer EV, which will be a wholly mainstream crossover when it goes on sale next summer.

A front three-quarters view of the Blazer EV was first shown last month, but now we've got a full set of images showing multiple trim levels of the new Blazer. More than just the existing gas-powered Blazer with an electric powertrain stuffed in, the Blazer EV is new from the ground up and has a look all its own with sculpted haunches, boomerang-shaped LED lights, short overhangs and a low, wide stance. Sportier trim levels like the range-topping SS have more air intakes and a larger faux grille up front, but even the base model looks great. The RS and SS get a full-width front light bar and illuminated logo that have a welcome animation and show charge status when plugged in. That prominent fender vent is functional, too.

The interior is an evolution of the current Blazer's, with design cues and tech taken from the Silverado EV. Every Blazer EV has an 11-inch digital gauge cluster and a 17.7-inch central touchscreen canted toward the driver, the latter of which has a physical volume knob and sits above a number of analog climate controls. There are a trio of round Camaro-style air vents in the lower dash, and some trim levels get rad integrated ambient lighting. The SS has orange accents and leather seats with a cool lightning bolt perforation pattern.

The Blazer EV will be available with front-, rear- or all-wheel drive depending on model and battery size, and no matter the setup, the SUV has an independent suspension at all four corners. The Blazer EV SS will offer 557 horsepower and 648 pound-feet of torque and can hit 60 mph in under 4 seconds when using the WOW (Wide Open Watts) mode. Chevy says the SS has "the soul of a sports car." Regenerative braking will have legit one-pedal driving capability, and it looks like the Blazer has the same regen-activating steering wheel paddle as the Bolt EV. Range estimates fall anywhere from 247 to 320 miles depending on trim level. Here's a chart that'll help break some of it down.

Chevy Blazer EV Specs

1LT 2LT RS SS Drivetrain FWD FWD or AWD FWD, AWD or RWD AWD Range (est.) 247 miles 293 miles 320 miles 290 miles Wheels 19-inch 19-inch 21-inch 22-inch

Depending on the model, the Blazer EV can accept DC fast-charging speeds of up to 190 kW, with the ability to add 78 miles of range in 10 minutes of being plugged in. The Blazer EV comes with an 11.5-kW onboard charger, and owners will be able to use GM's Ultium Charge 360 service and over 100,000 public chargers across the US.

GM's Super Cruise hands-free driver-assist tech will be optional on the Blazer EV, along with new safety features like advanced parking assist and reverse automatic braking. Other available features include an automatic power tailgate, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, 22-inch wheels, multiple USB-C ports, a wireless phone charger, navigation with EV route planning and a powered charge port door.

The first Blazer EV models to go on sale will be the 2LT and RS trims, which will start at $47,595 and $51,995 respectively, both before destination. Those will hit dealers in summer 2023, with the $65,995 SS to come later in 2023. Then the entry-level 1LT will be launched in the first quarter of 2024 for $44,995 alongside a PPV police fleet model. The Blazer EV will be produced at the same Mexico factory that builds the current Blazer.