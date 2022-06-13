2024 Chevy Blazer EV Revealed, Full Details Coming July 18

What's happening Chevrolet confirmed the new Blazer EV will debut on July 18. Why it matters The Blazer EV is one of many new electric vehicles coming to Chevrolet's lineup, including the Silverado EV and Equinox EV. What's next The Blazer EV will go on sale in spring 2023.

Chevrolet released the first full image of the upcoming Blazer EV on Monday, and confirmed the electric SUV will debut on July 18. The automaker initially announced the Blazer EV in January at CES and teased it in a video in March.

The version seen here is the Blazer SS, which Chevy bills as a high-performance electric SUV. Big wheels, bold lighting elements and heavily sculpted body sides really make the EV stand out, though at the same time, the design doesn't stray too far from the current Blazer SUV. Well done.

Unfortunately, we know next to nothing about the new Blazer EV. It'll be built atop General Motors' new Ultium battery architecture and is set to go on sale in spring 2023.

The Blazer EV is one of many new electric vehicles Chevrolet will launch in the coming years. In addition to the Silverado EV pickup, the automaker confirmed it'll sell an Equinox EV with a starting price around $30,000. Like the Blazer, the Equinox is expected to go on sale in 2023.