The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV Is a Hot New Electric Crossover

Chevy just fully revealed the 2024 Blazer EV.
It will come with front-, rear- or all-wheel drive.
The range-topping Blazer EV SS will have 577 horsepower and 648 pound-feet of torque.
In its most efficient configuration, the Blazer EV will have 320 miles of range.
It can gain 78 miles of range in 10 minutes of charging.
The interior features a 17.7-inch touchscreen.
Super Cruise hands-free tech is available.
Even the base-model interior looks good.
The Blazer EV will start at around $48,000 when it goes on sale in summer 2023.
