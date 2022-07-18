X
The 2024 Chevy Blazer EV Is a Hot New Electric Crossover

The brand new Blazer has a fully electric powertrain with up to 577 horsepower.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson


2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV
1 of 12 Chevrolet

Chevy just fully revealed the 2024 Blazer EV.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV
2 of 12 Chevrolet

It will come with front-, rear- or all-wheel drive.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV
3 of 12 Chevrolet

The range-topping Blazer EV SS will have 577 horsepower and 648 pound-feet of torque.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV
4 of 12 Chevrolet

In its most efficient configuration, the Blazer EV will have 320 miles of range.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV
5 of 12 Chevrolet

It can gain 78 miles of range in 10 minutes of charging.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV
6 of 12 Chevrolet

The interior features a 17.7-inch touchscreen.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV
7 of 12 Chevrolet

Super Cruise hands-free tech is available.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV
8 of 12 Chevrolet

Even the base-model interior looks good.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV
9 of 12 Chevrolet

The Blazer EV will start at around $48,000 when it goes on sale in summer 2023.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV
10 of 12 Chevrolet

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV
11 of 12 Chevrolet
2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV
12 of 12 Chevrolet

