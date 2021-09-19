2022 Toyota Tundra versus Chevy Silverado, Ford F-150 and Ram 1500

Enlarge Image Toyota

Whether you're shopping for a new car, SUV or pickup, today's vehicles are far greater than the sum of their spec sheets. Even so, it's always useful to compare the numbers to see how candidates for your hard-earned dollars stack up. That's particularly true when it comes to full-size pickups, because capability is everything. Toyota has unveiled its all-new 2022 Tundra light-duty pickup, and it's a force to be reckoned with. Here's how Toyota's latest lines up against the updated 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, 2022 Ram 1500 and 2021 Ford F-150 (we're still waiting on 2022MY specs from the Blue Oval).

The name of the game in full-size, light-duty trucks is choice: cab choice, bed choice, trim choice, but namely engine choice. The Tundra only has two powertrain options: a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 and a hybridized version of the same. Ford has no fewer than six internal-combustion powertrain options (not to mention the forthcoming all-electric Lightning), but other companies aren't quite as robust. Chevrolet offers four engines starting with a 2.7-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder and climbs to a huge 6.2-liter V8. Ram has four powertrains available, including two mild-hybrid models.

For the sake of this comparison, I've divided the powertrain choices into base, midlevel, upper-midlevel and upper-level specs. I've also included a table for the diesel and hybrid models. For towing and payload, I've assumed the maximum capability for those particular setups. In most cases, that means those powertrains come on a two-wheel-drive, regular-cab model with a long bed and a max towing package, but not always. For fuel economy, I've used these trucks' two-wheel-drive specs.

Full-size pickup truck: Base engine specs

Sure, most folks will option up, but that doesn't mean that the standard engines have nothing to offer. The new Tundra's base 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 blows the competition away with its 389 ponies and 479 pound-feet of torque. The Silverado punches to the ceiling as well with its turbocharged 2.7-liter mill. Ford keeps the numbers of the 3.3-liter V6 the same from last year's model -- a healthy 290 horsepower and 265 pound-feet of torque. The base engine in the Ram 1500 is actually a mild-hybrid V6 with E-Torque technology, giving drivers an extra boost off the line.

2022 Toyota Tundra 2022 Chevy Silverado 2022 Ram 1500 2021 Ford F-150 Cylinders 6 4 6 6 Displacement 3.5 liters 2.7 liters 3.6 liters 3.3 liters Power 389 hp 310 hp 305 hp 290 hp Torque 479 lb-ft 420 lb-ft 269 lb-ft 265 lb-ft Transmission 10-speed auto 8-speed auto 8-speed auto 10-speed auto Fuel economy (city/hwy/combined) TBD TBD 20/25/22 mpg 20/24/21 Towing capacity TBD 9,500 pounds 7,740 pounds 8,200 pounds Payload capacity TBD TBD 2,320 pounds 1,985 pounds

Full-size pickup truck: Midlevel engine specs

If you want a medium-spec powertrain, well you'll have to look at either the F-150 or the Silverado, as the Toyota and the Ram are absent here. Ford's second most-powerful engine is a 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, while Chevrolet jumps all the way to a 5.3-liter V8.

2022 Toyota Tundra 2022 Chevy Silverado 2022 Ram 1500 2021 Ford F-150 Cylinders N/A 8 N/A 6 Displacement N/A 5.3 liters N/A 2.7 liters Power N/A 355 hp N/A 325 hp Torque N/A 383 lb-ft N/A 400 lb-ft Transmission N/A 10-speed auto N/A 10-speed auto Fuel economy (city/hwy/combined) N/A TBD N/A 20/26/22 mpg Towing capacity N/A 11,200 pounds N/A 10,100 pounds Payload capacity N/A TBD N/A 2,480 pounds

Full-size pickup truck: Upper-midlevel engine specs



Here is where Ford has the advantage in the segment, with an extra powertrain for those who want a bit more power. The F-150 jumps to a 5.0-liter V8 with a 10-speed automatic transmission. The Chevrolet, Ram and Tundra have no dog in this upper-mid-range engine fight.

2022 Toyota Tundra 2022 Chevy Silverado 2022 Ram 1500 2021 Ford F-150 Cylinders N/A N/A N/A 8 Displacement N/A N/A N/A 5.0 liters Power N/A N/A N/A 400 hp Torque N/A N/A N/A 410 lb-ft Transmissions N/A N/A N/A 10-speed auto Fuel economy (city/hwy/combined) N/A N/A N/A 17/24/20 mpg Towing capacity N/A N/A N/A 13,000 pounds Payload capacity N/A N/A N/A 3,325 pounds

Full-size pickup truck: Upper-level engine specs

Now we're getting into the good stuff, with plenty of power offered across the segment. Since the Tundra's top powertrain is also a hybrid, I've included it in a chart below. Ford's top engine is a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6, but the Silverado is also pretty good here with its traditional 6.2-liter small-block V8.

2022 Toyota Tundra 2022 Chevy Silverado 2022 Ram 1500 2021 Ford F-150 Cylinders N/A 8 8 6 Displacement N/A 6.2 liters 5.7 liters 3.5 liters Power N/A 420 hp 395 hp 400 hp Torque N/A 460 lb-ft 410 lb-ft 500 lb-ft Transmission N/A 10-speed auto 8-speed auto 10-speed auto Fuel economy (city/hwy/combined) N/A TBD 15/22/17 mpg 18/24/20 mpg Towing capacity N/A 13,300 pounds 11,650 pounds 14,000 pounds Payload capacity N/A TBD 1,940 pounds 3,250 pounds

Full-size pickup truck: Diesel engine specs



We've seen a resurgence in diesel offerings lately. Once seen mainly on heavy-duty trucks, diesels have been making their way down to half-ton and even midsize offerings. Unfortunately, Toyota doesn't offer a diesel for the latest Tundra. Among the rest, the Chevrolet takes the cake for towing here, but only if you have the max towing package.

2022 Toyota Tundra 2022 Chevy Silverado 2022 Ram 1500 2021 Ford F-150 Cylinders N/A 6 6 6 Displacement N/A 3.0 liters 3.0 liters 3.0 liters Power N/A 277 hp 260 hp 250 hp Torque N/A 460 lb-ft 480 lb-ft 400 lb-ft Transmission N/A 10-speed auto 8-speed auto 10-speed auto Fuel economy (city/hwy/combined) N/A TBD 22/32/26 mpg 20/27/23 mpg Towing capacity N/A 13,300 pounds 10,080 pounds 12,100 pounds Payload capacity N/A TBD 2,060 pounds 2,980 pounds

Full-size pickup truck: Hybrid powertrain specs



Finally, we can get the Tundra back into the mix with its 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 hybrid. In this hybrid chart, note that the F-150 and the Tundra feature a full-hybrid powertrain while the Ram 1500 E-Torque is a less-capable mild hybrid with an electric starter-generator. Ram offers this technology in standard in the 3.6-liter V6 and as an option with the 5.7-liter V8.

2022 Toyota Tundra 2022 Chevy Silverado 2022 Ram 1500 2021 Ford F-150 Cylinders 6 N/A 6, 8 6 Displacement 3.5 liters N/A 3.6, 5.7 liters 3.5-liter Battery 1.87 kWh N/A 0.43 kWh 1.5 kWh Electric motor TBD N/A 9, 12 kW 35 kW Power 437 hp N/A 305, 395 hp 430 hp Torque 583 lb-ft N/A 269, 410 lb-ft 570 lb-ft Transmission 10-speed auto N/A 8-speed auto 10-speed auto Fuel economy (city/hwy/combined) TBD N/A 20/25/22, 17/23/19 mpg 25/26/25 Towing capacity 12,000 pounds N/A 7,740, 11,560 pounds 12,700 pounds Payload capacity 1,940 pounds N/A 2,320, 1,850 pounds 2,120 pounds

Size matters with full-size, light-duty trucks



For both interior and exterior measurements, I'm using the popular crew-cab, short-bed configurations of two-wheel-drive trucks across the board. (Note: For the Ram 1500, fields with duplicate numbers indicate the maximum available with the optional air suspension.)

We don't have any numbers for the latest Tundra yet, but when it comes to exterior dimensions, the 2021 F-150 seems to split the difference nicely between the larger Ram 1500 and the Chevrolet Silverado. The Ford is also one of the narrowest in terms of width without mirrors, but remember, if you want to add towing mirrors, you'll add a whole lot of width. In the case of the F-150, the larger mirrors add a whopping 26 inches.

Full-size pickup truck exterior measurements

2022 Toyota Tundra 2022 Chevy Silverado 2022 Ram 1500 2021 Ford F-150 Wheelbase TBD 147.4 in. 144.6 in. 145.4 in. Length TBD 231.9 in. 232.9 in. 231.7 in. Height TBD 75.5 in. 77.5, 79.6 in. 75.6 in. Width TBD 81.2 in. 82.1 in. 79.9 in. Ground clearance TBD 7.9 in. 8.3, 10.8 in. 8.5 in.

Again, I have no interior measurements for the new Tundra, but historically, the Toyota's interior has been pretty small, so let's hope it improves for 2022. For now, the Silverado wins the front headroom and legroom contest, but if you know you'll have bigger folks in the rear seats, the F-150 offers the most space.

Full-size pickup truck interior measurements

2022 Toyota Tundra 2022 Chevy Silverado 2022 Ram 1500 2021 Ford F-150 Front headroom TBD 43.0 in. 40.9 in. 40.8 in. Rear headroom TBD 40.1 in. 39.8 in. 40.4 in. Front legroom TBD 44.5 in. 40.9 in. 43.9 in. Rear legroom TBD 43.4 in. 45.2 in. 43.6 in. Front shoulder room TBD 66.0 in. 66.0 in. 66.7 in. Rear shoulder room TBD 65.2 in. 65.7 in. 66.0 in. Front hip room TBD 61.2 in. 63.4 in. 62.5 in. Rear hip room TBD 60.2 in. 63.4 in. 62.6 in.

Off-road ability



If you're going to take your truck off road -- and you should -- ground clearance and angles are paramount. I've excluded the Ford F-150 Raptor, Ram 1500 Rebel and TRX, Toyota Tundra TRD Pro and the Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss and ZR2 in these numbers, as they really are different trucks in both design and price. Instead, I've assumed a 4WD, crew-cab model with a short bed.

We don't have any numbers for the Toyota or the Chevrolet yet, but we'll be sure to update this chart when they come in. Though Ram touts its Rebel for serious off-roading, you can get air suspension on non-Rebel trucks, which results in excellent geometry and ground clearance. (Note: Fields with duplicate numbers indicate the specs with the air suspension.) Finally, even with just a standard steel suspension, the Ford holds its own here.

Full-size pickup truck off-road geometry

2022 Toyota Tundra 2022 Chevy Silverado 2022 Ram 1500 2021 Ford F-150 Turning radius TBD TBD 46.2 ft 47.8 ft Approach angle TBD TBD 19.0, 23.0 deg 24.3 deg Departure angle TBD TBD 24.9, 27.2 deg 25.3 deg Breakover angle TBD TBD 19.5, 23.0 deg 20.0 deg Ground clearance TBD TBD 8.3, 10.8 in. 9.4 in.

While it's tough to make a recommendation without knowing all of the Toyota Tundra's numbers, it looks like the new truck lines up nicely with the rest of the segment. However, there are a few key new features that can't be shown in a chart, like Ford's available Pro Power Onboard that functions as a generator for exportable power on the go, and the newly available Super Cruise hands-free driving assistant on the Silverado. Sure, the new Tundra has an upgraded infotainment system, but that's small potatoes compared to the advanced features of the rest of the segment.