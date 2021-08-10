2022 Toyota Tundra says bye-bye to leaf springs in yet another teaser

Toyota

Clever Toyota calls this teaser for the 2022 Tundra pickup "turning a new leaf," and the provided photos show exactly why. The new truck will ditch its leaf springs in favor of more modern coil springs. The images, shown Tuesday, show off the new coil springs in a big way -- and not much else. We're still looking at the Tundra TRD Pro, more than likely, noting the front underbody production wears the TRD logo loud and proud.

This truck should be more than capable off-road as Toyota said its engineers "reimagined the suspension to set a new bar for on- and off-road performance." The current Tundra dates back to George W. Bush's administration, so I'd hope for some major changes.

Toyota hasn't shown any photos of other Tundra variants, but so far, we've seen the pickup's exterior totally uncloaked, a small sliver of the new cockpit, its power rear window, various amenities and now the underbody with its new coil springs. It seems the automaker's really having a fun time showing off bits and pieces as it prepares for a full reveal. It's not clear how much of the Tundra TRD Pro will trickle to other Tundra trims, but the basic design almost certainly will. That's for better or worse, depending on how you like the truck's new looks.

Nevertheless, we're excited to see the new full-size pickup, and it should provide Ford, Chevy and Ram some fresh competition. Toyota plans to unveil the 2022 Tundra this fall, so expect quite a few additional teasers at Toyota's current clip.