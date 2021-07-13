2022 Toyota Tundra keeps its power rear window in new teaser

Toyota

Here we are again with another 2022 Toyota Tundra teaser as the automaker continues the truck's slow reveal. Never mind the fact we've seen the entire the truck's exterior. Today, its about the interior again and the brand showed off a fan-favorite feature that will stick around for the new pickup: the power rear window.

Yes indeed, the 2022 Tundra's rear glass will open for maximum airflow as this type of function becomes increasingly uncommon in new vehicles. In addition to the power rear window, at least some form of the Tundra will boast a massive panoramic sunroof. Aside from that, we don't see much of anything else in the teaser, which is par for the course when it comes to these interior previews.

Enlarge Image Toyota

Previously, Toyota sent a very unrevealing interior teaser our way that showed the smallest sliver of the cabin. All we could tell is there will be a massive touchscreen in the center of the dashboard for at least one Tundra trim.

We don't need to imagine the exterior, though, since Toyota showed the whole truck off weeks ago in TRD Pro form. There's a massive new grille with LED strip lights as highlights. It remains to be seen if this in-your-face look plays well in the real world. As for what's under the hood, it sure seems like Toyota's new iForceMax power plant will be a choice -- a new twin-turbo V6. Also expect electrification after Toyota committed to hybrid and electric pickups. We'll see the truck totally revealed this fall, so expect many more teasers in the meantime.