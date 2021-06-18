2022 Toyota Tundra revealed in first official photo

Enlarge Image Toyota

A few photos of the 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck leaked online Friday, and in response, the automaker decided to just let the cat out of the bag. Toyota released the first official image of its next-generation Tundra late Friday with no accompanying text or information, other than the headline, "First official look: 2022 Toyota Tundra."

The truck seen here is the rough-and-tough TRD Pro model, as evidenced by its unique wheels, badges and design details. The overall look is... well, it's different, that's for sure. The LED headlights and running lights sit atop a vertical air intake, and the huge grille has a trio of LED light strips -- one beneath the Toyota logo in the middle, with two more on the outer edges atop the bumper. We're definitely eager to check this one out in person to see if that brash front end works in the real world.

Beyond its looks, we know the redesigned Tundra will be powered by a brand-new iForce Max engine, which is likely the same twin-turbo V6 found in the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser. The Tundra should also have some sort of electrification option, as part of Toyota's commitment to building hybrid and electric trucks.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra will debut this fall and should go on sale before the end of the year.