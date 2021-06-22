2022 Toyota Tundra's interior teased promising full-size truck adventure

Toyota/Roadshow

Last week, Toyota pulled the sheet off the 2022 Tundra to show off the new full-size truck for the first time. On Tuesday, the automaker gave the world a look at the truck's redesigned interior. It's barely a "look," but it's the first time we've seen any of it.

This panoramic view of the cockpit sliced off all the goods, and just barely teases the steering wheel, dashboard and a wide touchscreen display. The brand gave zero additional details with this image and only said the cockpit will be a "front-row seat to adventure." Definitely expect some big changes inside since the current Tundra's lived through four different US presidents by now. If you're eager for a little more detail, Roadshow mocked up an expert rendering of what we may see from the truck when Toyota's ready to show it off fully.

Toyota/Roadshow

This first look follows the first official image Toyota revealed of the truck last week, which showcased a very brash front end with a massive grille and lots of LED lights. The specific truck shown is a TRD Pro model, so we'll likely see the design change between various trims. A more premium 2022 Tundra may not look as in-your-face, for example. But we'll have to wait and see if that's the case. We also got a single teaser showing off the truck's new engine, which looks a lot like a twin-turbo V6.

Expect a few more teaser drops before Toyota reveals the pickup this fall. The brand plans to ship the first 2022 Tundra models to dealers by the end of this year.