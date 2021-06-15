2022 Toyota Tundra's new engine sure looks like a twin-turbo V6

Enlarge Image Toyota

Toyota teased its 2022 Tundra pickup on Tuesday with an up-close look at the truck's new iForce Max engine. The tightly cropped photo doesn't seem to show a whole lot at first glance, but a closer look reveals a few familiar details.

The engine cover has a bank of three cutout sections on each side, which leads us to believe it's a V6, since that's usually how automakers denote cylinder count. That jibes with reports that the 2022 Tundra will ditch its old V8 engine in favor of a more powerful and efficient twin-turbo V6. On top of that, the Tundra is expected to share a platform with the recently revealed 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser, which also has twin-turbo V6 power. In fact, comparing the Land Cruiser's engine cover design to this teaser, the two look super similar.

In the Land Cruiser, Toyota's new V6 produces 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, which is a pretty nice upgrade from the Tundra's current 5.7-liter V8, which offers 381 hp and 401 lb-ft. Beyond the V6, we expect Toyota to offer electrified power in its next-generation Tundra, following the company's commitment to building electric and hybrid trucks.

Engine aside, the 2022 Tundra should be a vastly better product than its predecessor, with an edgy exterior design and improved capabilities. Will it finally be able to stand up to heavy hitters like the Ford F-150 and Ram 1500? We'll see. Look for the 2022 Tundra to make its official debut in a few months.