2022 Hyundai Tucson unveiled with bold style, hybrid and plug-in options

After a 2022 Hyundai Tucson tease last week, Hyundai Motor Company's compact SUV enters its fourth generation today with the global reveal of the all-new model. The new Tucson hits the road with razor-sharp looks that are unlike those of pretty much any other vehicle in its lineage. And yes, that is production-ready, even those very conceptual forward lights.

We've already seen the new Tucson being tested in camouflaged form, but this is our first totally clear view of the SUV. The 2022 Tucson will be sold globally in long and short wheelbase variants depending on the region. Here in the States -- as well as in China and Korea -- we'll be getting the long-wheelbase version, so that's the one we'll be focusing on.

The biggest change for the fourth generation is the bold new exterior design, which Hyundai calls "parametric dynamics." The 2022 Tucson looks fantastic from nearly every angle, starting with the aggressive, conceptlike front end. There you'll find a massive geometric grille that integrates 10 "half-mirror type" daytime running lights that are perfectly hidden when deactivated, but reveal themselves when lit. The main headlamps and high beams, meanwhile, are tucked into smaller grille openings below the DRLs.

There's a bit of Kona in the SUV's raked roofline and bulging fenders, but overall the SUV is much more sharp and angular overall, with more upright proportions. Around back, the Tucson's fanglike triangular taillights are joined by a full-width light bar.

Inside, the Tucson is designed around what Hyundai calls an Interspace concept, emphasizing spaciousness with the two-tier dashboard's shape and details. Chrome trim wraps around the front passengers, integrating the air vents and flowing into the waterfall-style infotainment stack accented by 64-color ambient mood lighting.

Front and center, the Tucson stacks an optional 10.25-inch touchscreen for navigation above a lower capacitive touch surface with more infotainment shortcuts and controls for climate and media. At entry trim levels, the main display steps down to a still pretty large 8-inch unit. Either way you go, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are standard. Also standard is a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster that floats, hoodless, ahead of the steering wheel and driver's seat.

The tech doesn't stop at the dashboard; Hyundai's Remote Smart Parking Assist tech, which debuted on the Sonata and allows drivers to remotely pull the vehicle into or out of a tight parking spot with the touch of a button, will also be available. There's also the entire Hyundai SmartSense safety suite (there's a tongue twister), rolling in adaptive cruise control that works in stop-and-go traffic, advanced lane-keeping steering assist and more.

Hyundai Digital Key tech will allow owners to use a smartphone as the vehicle's key. Digital Key will allow drivers to lock and unlock the doors, start the engine and drive away using Bluetooth and NFC tech. The phone can even be used to remotely start the car and activate climate controls from up to 90 feet away.

The Tucson will be available in conventional, hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. Its engine room will be home to either a 2.5-liter Smartstream four-cylinder that makes 190 horsepower and 182 pound-feet of torque or a turbocharged hybrid system.

The hybrid's 1.6-liter turbo four-banger makes 180 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque, which is supplemented by an electric motor for a total system output of 230 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. This looks like the same hybrid powertrain as the recently announced Kia Sorento Hybrid with, presumably, the same 1.49 kWh lithium-ion battery pack for the HEV and a 13.8 kWh pack for the PHEV.

Economy and plug-in range haven't been stated just yet, but we expect those details will be revealed approaching the 2022 Tucson's launch. We also expect to learn more about an upcoming Tucson N Line performance variant. The previous generation got an N Line variant last year in European markets; the next N Line should be a global launch.