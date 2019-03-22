Sharpen up your commute in the Hyundai Tucson N Line

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Hyundai this week unveiled the Tucson N Line.
Available just in Europe for the time being, the Tucson N Line is the first Hyundai SUV to sport this package of appearance and performance upgrades.
On the outside, the Tucson N Line sports more aggressive bumpers, with a dark grille pattern up front and dark chrome scattered about.
The 19-inch alloy wheels are also dark, as are the mirror caps and the rear spoiler.
Heck, even the headlights have a darker appearance than usual, but they also carry a unique running light design.
The interior features sport seats covered in leather and suede and marked with N Line branding.
The top two trims have front springs that are 8 percent stiffer than before, as well as rear springs that add 5 percent more rigidity.
The steering hasn't changed physically, but it was retuned to feel more direct.
Three powertrains are available on the Euro-spec Tucson N Line. Two of those happen to be diesel engines tied to a 48-volt mild hybrid system.
