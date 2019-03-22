Sharpen up your commute in the Hyundai Tucson N Line

  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line
  • Hyundai Tucson N Line

Hyundai this week unveiled the Tucson N Line.     

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
1
of 39

Available just in Europe for the time being, the Tucson N Line is the first Hyundai SUV to sport this package of appearance and performance upgrades.    

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
2
of 39

On the outside, the Tucson N Line sports more aggressive bumpers, with a dark grille pattern up front and dark chrome scattered about.     

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
3
of 39

The 19-inch alloy wheels are also dark, as are the mirror caps and the rear spoiler.     

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
4
of 39

Heck, even the headlights have a darker appearance than usual, but they also carry a unique running light design.     

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
5
of 39

The interior features sport seats covered in leather and suede and marked with N Line branding.     

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
6
of 39

The top two trims have front springs that are 8 percent stiffer than before, as well as rear springs that add 5 percent more rigidity.     

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
7
of 39

The steering hasn't changed physically, but it was retuned to feel more direct.    

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
8
of 39

Three powertrains are available on the Euro-spec Tucson N Line. Two of those happen to be diesel engines tied to a 48-volt mild hybrid system.    

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
9
of 39

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of Hyundai's new N Line SUV.

Published:Caption:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
10
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
11
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
12
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
13
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
14
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
15
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
16
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
17
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
18
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
19
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
20
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
21
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
22
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
23
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
24
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
25
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
26
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
27
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
28
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
29
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
30
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
31
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
32
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
33
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
34
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
35
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
36
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
37
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
38
of 39

Published:Photo:HyundaiRead the article
39
of 39
Now Reading

Sharpen up your commute in the Hyundai Tucson N Line

Up Next

2020 Hyundai Sonata is a sharp-dressed sedan

Latest Stories

Our top gadgets to keep your dogs safe while driving

Our top gadgets to keep your dogs safe while driving

2:58
Oslo will build wireless chargers for electric taxis in zero-emissions push

Oslo will build wireless chargers for electric taxis in zero-emissions push

by
VW, Northvolt team up to form European Battery Union

VW, Northvolt team up to form European Battery Union

by
McLaren's in-house carbon fiber 'Monocell' heads to crash testing

McLaren's in-house carbon fiber 'Monocell' heads to crash testing

by
GM will invest $300M in Bolt EV plant to construct new electric model

GM will invest $300M in Bolt EV plant to construct new electric model

by