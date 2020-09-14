The biggest change for the fourth generation is the bold new exterior design, which Hyundai calls "parametric dynamics."
Meet the new 2022 Hyundai Tucson.
The compact SUV features an aggressive and sharp look that's appropriate for this Toyota RAV4-fighter.
The rear end features a wide light bar, accented by fanglike, triangular taillights.
inside, the Interspace design concept emphasizes spaciousness. Tech includes two 10.25-inch displays -- one for infotainment and another for the hoodless digital instrument cluster.
The Tucson will be available in long and short wheelbase variants, depending on the region. We'll get the longer model here in the States.
The 2022 Tucson will also be powered by either a 2.5-liter four-cylinder or a 1.6-liter turbocharged hybrid engine, with a plug-in hybrid model in the pipeline.
Check out our first look at the 2022 Hyundai Tucson for everything we know so far.
Discuss: 2022 Hyundai Tucson: Concept-styled commuter revealed
