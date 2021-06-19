2022 Honda Civic tested, Ford Bronco starts production and more: Roadshow's week in review

Enlarge Image Jon Wong/Roadshow

Another week's in the books, Roadshow faithful, and this one was a hustlin' and bustlin' as ever. In addition to some important first drives, we said hello to the first Ford Broncos rolling off the line, got the skinny on the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, went out for a day of car spotting in Los Angeles and much, much more.

Here's a look at all the big hotness from June 13 to 19.

Top reviews

The 10th-gen Civic was already a class-leading sedan, so where does Honda go from here? New for 2022, the 11th-gen Civic boasts cleaner style, a handsome interior, lots of new tech and refined dynamics. The trusty little Civic is better than its ever been, fully cementing this four-door's place as the benchmark for compact sedans.

Click here for our 2022 Honda Civic review.

Jeep's redesigned Grand Cherokee has a third row of seats and an extra letter in its name. The new 2021 Grand Cherokee L takes all the good things about Jeep's bread-and-butter SUV and throws in an added helping of functionality.

Click here for our 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L first drive.

This one stings, y'all. The Mazda6 has always been the enthusiasts' choice among midsize sedans, but with four-doors falling out of fashion, Mazda's decided to drop the curtain on its svelte 6. Here, we take a 2021 Carbon Edition for one last spin to remember the good times.

Click here for our 2021 Mazda6 review.

Top news

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: 2022 Honda Civic is a more refined segment leader

2022 Honda Civic review

Come along with reviews editor Jon Wong as we take a closer look at the 11th-generation Honda Civic and all the reasons why it's the benchmark of its class.

Now playing: Watch this: The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L sets a new standard

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L first drive

On-road and off-road, Jeep's longer Grand Cherokee impresses with its confident driving dynamics and luxurious cabin accommodations.

Now playing: Watch this: The best cordless impact wrenches you can buy

What's the best cordless impact wrench?

Looking for a new cordless impact wrench for your garage? Come along as reviews editor Craig Cole tests out a number of options, and tells you which one is best.