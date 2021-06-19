Ford F-150 Lightning to Tesla Cybertruck: Electric truck roundup 2022 Honda Civic 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT 2022 Hyundai Tucson GMC Hummer EV 2021 Ford Bronco Best car insurance

2022 Honda Civic tested, Ford Bronco starts production and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the car world's top stories for the week ending June 19.

The new Civic is pretty darn handsome.

Another week's in the books, Roadshow faithful, and this one was a hustlin' and bustlin' as ever. In addition to some important first drives, we said hello to the first Ford Broncos rolling off the line, got the skinny on the Porsche 911 GT3 Touring, went out for a day of car spotting in Los Angeles and much, much more.

Here's a look at all the big hotness from June 13 to 19.

Top reviews

2022 Honda Civic: Sharper performance and a revolutionary cabin

The 10th-gen Civic was already a class-leading sedan, so where does Honda go from here? New for 2022, the 11th-gen Civic boasts cleaner style, a handsome interior, lots of new tech and refined dynamics. The trusty little Civic is better than its ever been, fully cementing this four-door's place as the benchmark for compact sedans.

Click here for our 2022 Honda Civic review.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L is like a luxury car inside

Jeep's redesigned Grand Cherokee has a third row of seats and an extra letter in its name. The new 2021 Grand Cherokee L takes all the good things about Jeep's bread-and-butter SUV and throws in an added helping of functionality.

Click here for our 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L first drive.

2021 Mazda6 Carbon Edition is a stylish swan song

This one stings, y'all. The Mazda6 has always been the enthusiasts' choice among midsize sedans, but with four-doors falling out of fashion, Mazda's decided to drop the curtain on its svelte 6. Here, we take a 2021 Carbon Edition for one last spin to remember the good times.

Click here for our 2021 Mazda6 review.

The 2021 Acura NSX supercar is a real head-turner

Top news

  • Car spotting in LA with the Acura NSX: Social media editor Daniel Golson takes Acura's hybrid supercar out for a day of car spotting, learning how the NSX fits in to Los Angeles' wild car scene.
  • The Bronco is (almost) here: Ford officially kicks off production of the big-boy Bronco.
  • Redesigned Telluride: Kia's awesome midsize SUV gets a couple of small tweaks, making it even better than before.
  • No wing? No problem: The 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is here, complete with more subtle style and the same great performance.
  • About that manual GT3: Oh yeah, small caveat. If you want a manual transmission in your 911 GT3, here's hoping you don't live in California.
  • RIP, Clarity: Honda's funky plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell Clarity goes out of production later this year.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is even more of a good thing

Top videos

2022 Honda Civic is a more refined segment leader
5:49

2022 Honda Civic review

Come along with reviews editor Jon Wong as we take a closer look at the 11th-generation Honda Civic and all the reasons why it's the benchmark of its class.

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L sets a new standard
9:37

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L first drive

On-road and off-road, Jeep's longer Grand Cherokee impresses with its confident driving dynamics and luxurious cabin accommodations.

The best cordless impact wrenches you can buy
12:43

What's the best cordless impact wrench?

Looking for a new cordless impact wrench for your garage? Come along as reviews editor Craig Cole tests out a number of options, and tells you which one is best.