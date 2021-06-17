The 2021 Acura NSX supercar is a real head-turner

1 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
The 2021 Acura NSX hybrid supercar is the perfect companion for a day spent car spotting around Los Angeles.
I start out in Malibu at a low-key cars and coffee right next to the ocean.
The standout car is a one-of-four black Ferrari F50, which isn't even parked in the main lot.
The NSX's composed chassis makes it a great camera vehicle for rolling shots.
Yes, this sort of traffic really is normal in Malibu.
After lunch we head to Beverly Hills to see what's around Rodeo Drive.
While there are louder and newer supercars blasting around, this Long Beach Blue NSX still gets tons of attention.
Its fantastic powertrain makes the NSX easy to use as a daily driver.
No day spent immersed in LA's car culture is complete without a blast up the mountains.
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2021 NSX.
