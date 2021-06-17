/>

The 2021 Acura NSX supercar is a real head-turner

The NSX hybrid is the perfect car for a day spent car spotting in Los Angeles.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-110
1 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow

The 2021 Acura NSX hybrid supercar is the perfect companion for a day spent car spotting around Los Angeles.

2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-112
2 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow

I start out in Malibu at a low-key cars and coffee right next to the ocean.

2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-117
3 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow

The standout car is a one-of-four black Ferrari F50, which isn't even parked in the main lot.

2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-124
4 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow

The NSX's composed chassis makes it a great camera vehicle for rolling shots.

2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-127
5 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow

Yes, this sort of traffic really is normal in Malibu.

2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-137
6 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow

After lunch we head to Beverly Hills to see what's around Rodeo Drive.

2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-136
7 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow

While there are louder and newer supercars blasting around, this Long Beach Blue NSX still gets tons of attention.

2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-142
8 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow

Its fantastic powertrain makes the NSX easy to use as a daily driver.

2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-148
9 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow

No day spent immersed in LA's car culture is complete without a blast up the mountains.

2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-149
10 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the 2021 NSX.

2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-111
11 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-113
12 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-114
13 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-115
14 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-116
15 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-118
16 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-119
17 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-120
18 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-121
19 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-122
20 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-123
21 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-125
22 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-126
23 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-128
24 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-129
25 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-130
26 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-131
27 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-132
28 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-133
29 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-134
30 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-135
31 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-138
32 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-139
33 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-140
34 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-141
35 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-143
36 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-144
37 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-145
38 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-146
39 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-147
40 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-150
41 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-151
42 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow
2021-acura-nsx-los-angeles-cars-and-coffee-152
43 of 43 Ben Davis/Roadshow

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

37 Photos
55 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

More Galleries

55 weird objects seen on Mars, explained

57 Photos
Volkswagen's new T7 Multivan looks awesome

More Galleries

Volkswagen's new T7 Multivan looks awesome

10 Photos
2022 Kia Telluride looks basically the same as before

More Galleries

2022 Kia Telluride looks basically the same as before

18 Photos
Toyota Land Cruiser J300 flagship is now forbidden fruit

More Galleries

Toyota Land Cruiser J300 flagship is now forbidden fruit

17 Photos
2022 Ford Maverick: This super-affordable hybrid pickup could be a gamechanger

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick: This super-affordable hybrid pickup could be a gamechanger

66 Photos
2022 Honda Civic: Sharper performance and a revolutionary cabin

More Galleries

2022 Honda Civic: Sharper performance and a revolutionary cabin

69 Photos