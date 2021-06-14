2021 Mazda6 Carbon Edition is a stylish swan song

Now in its last year of production, the Mazda6 still impresses with good looks and impressive dynamics.
The 2021 Mazda6 Carbon Edition is a handsome and affordable midsize sedan.
It packs a potent turbocharged engine that produces 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque.
The Carbon Edition sits near the top of the Mazda6's trim stack, so comes packed with standard features.
It also still has one of the best-looking exteriors in the class, despite its age.
The Mazda6 gets some decent interior tech as well, including wireless Apple CarPlay.
The Mazda6 offers up Mazda's typical blend of comfort and driver engagement.
It does tend to want to light up the front tires, though, when driven in a spirited fashion.
2021 is the Mazda6's penultimate year in the US.
The Carbon Edition retails for $32,950 including destination.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Mazda6.