2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is even more of a good thing

The fantastic 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 gets the Touring package we love.

Steven Ewing
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
This is the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
It's everything we love about the standard GT3 but without the huge rear wing.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
See? No wing.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
The Touring's interior has more black leather.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
The engine's air intakes have a unique mesh cover on the Touring.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
Love that silhouette. 

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
Mechanically speaking, the standard GT3 and Touring are identical.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
New for the 992 generation, you can get the Touring package with a dual-clutch transmission. 

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring costs the same as the standard GT3: $162,450 including $1,350 for destination. 

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
Keep scrolling for more photos of Porsche's new GT3.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring
