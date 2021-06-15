2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring is even more of a good thing

The fantastic 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 gets the Touring package we love.
This is the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring.
It's everything we love about the standard GT3 but without the huge rear wing.
See? No wing.
The Touring's interior has more black leather.
The engine's air intakes have a unique mesh cover on the Touring.
Love that silhouette.
Mechanically speaking, the standard GT3 and Touring are identical.
New for the 992 generation, you can get the Touring package with a dual-clutch transmission.
The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring costs the same as the standard GT3: $162,450 including $1,350 for destination.
Keep scrolling for more photos of Porsche's new GT3.