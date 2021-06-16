Honda Clarity range will end production this year

Enlarge Image Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow

Honda will end production of its Clarity models later this year, the automaker confirmed Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei first reported this news, and Honda's US arm followed up with an official statement.

"With a commitment to carbon neutrality by 2050, Honda has set a target to make 100% of our vehicle sales battery electric (BEV) or fuel cell electric (FCEV) by 2040," the company said in a statement. "We are evolving our strategy with a focus on increased application of our two-motor hybrid system to core models in advance of the introduction of our first volume BEV models in 2024. Consistent with this strategy, Honda will conclude production of the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid and Clarity Fuel Cell in August 2021."

The company said the August 2021 production end "will ensure we have the Clarity Fuel Cell available for lease through 2022, and Honda will continue to support our Clarity customers in the marketplace."

The current Honda Clarity originally debuted in late 2015 with a hydrogen fuel-cell powertrain. Plug-in hybrid and fully electric versions followed, though the Clarity EV was discontinued last year following weak demand. From January through May of this year, Honda sold 1,896 Clarity models in the US.

Honda's already introduced a number of electrified vehicles, including the redesigned Insight and Accord hybrids, as well as the new CR-V Hybrid and the cute-as-a-button Honda E hatchback. Looking to the future, Honda announced plans to collaborate with General Motors on two large EVs, which will push the company closer to its goal of 100% electrified sales by 2040.

All I know is, all this Clarity talk means I'm definitely adding the Jimmy Eat World album of the same name to my Spotify queue. Nothing like some late-'90s emo jams to cure the Wednesday car-discontinuation blues, right?