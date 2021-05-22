2022 Ford F-150 Lightning revealed, Acura TLX Type S driven and more: Roadshow's week in review

Happy Ford F-150 Lightning week, Roadshow readers! This edition of the Week in Review is chock full of F-150 Lightning goods, but don't fret if you wanna hear more about something else. We drove some great cars and covered plenty of other stories as they unfolded. Check it out below or click play above for a discussion in Roadshow News Recap.
Top reviews
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: A closer look at the Blue Oval's game-changing EVSee all photos
Reviews Editor Craig Cole didn't get to drive it, but he did get to ride in it! First takeaways are mighty impressive for the electric 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning.
Click here to read our 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning first ride review.
2021 Acura TLX Type S is a looker that can hustleSee all photos
Reviews Editor Antuan Goodwin got dibs on the 2021 Acura TLX Type S, and it's very good.
Click here to read our 2021 Acura TLX Type S first drive review.
2020 Hyundai Palisade: Long-term road-trip expertSee all photos
We had to say goodbye to our long-term 2020 Hyundai Palisade and Executive Editor Chris Paukert summed our feelings up well. We'll miss this rig.
Click here to read our 2020 Hyundai Palisade long-term review wrap-up.
Top news
- Ford F-150 Lightning strikes: The electric pickup made its highly anticipated debut this week, and it looks seriously impressive.
- Take a deeper dive into the F-150 Lightning: We checked out its Mega Power Frunk, Intelligent Backup Power and more!
- Toyota teases a new Tundra: Not to let Ford have the entire spotlight, Toyota issued a preview for its new Tundra full-size truck.
- Opel makes a slick EV sports car: The Manta GSe isn't heading to production, but it should.
- Kia reveals the EV6 for America: The brand's first EV is heading to the US early next year.
- Lamborghini's going hybrid: We sat down with the firm's CEO and got the lowdown on brand's future.
2022 Genesis G70 is sleek and sophisticatedSee all photos
Top videos
Come along and take a closer look at the F-150 Lightning with us.