2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: A closer look at the Blue Oval's game-changing EV

This is it, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup truck.
Aside from a few minor tweaks, this rig looks pretty much identical to a standard F-150.
Since there's no engine, the Lightning has a large front trunk, or Mega Power Frunk in Ford parlance.
An F-Series pickup, the Lightning rides on a traditional ladder frame for long-haul durability.
Four-wheel drive is standard thanks to an electric motor at each end.
This truck offers a carlike ride thanks to its independent rear suspension.
Inside, you're sure to notice the infotainment screen, which clocks in at a mammoth 15.5 inches.
The front-end styling is subtly different from other F-150s but still plenty attractive.
Despite its nearly silent powertrain, this truck is a beast off road.
