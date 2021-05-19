2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: Intelligent Backup Power can light up your house

Intelligent Backup Power taps into this all-electric truck's batteries to run your home for days on end during blackouts using a two-way charger.
The 2022 Ford F-150 can power your home in a blackout.
You can juice this truck up from a 240-volt charger, which can add up to 30 miles of driving range per hour.
For the Intelligent Backup Power system to work, you need a hard-wired charger and a special inverter.
This truck offers a range of power outlets in the bed so you can run all kinds of tools on the job site.
Even though it's electric, the new Lightning features a traditional ladder-style frame.
Multiple motors provide standard four-wheel drive.
The Lightning's charging port is on the driver-side front fender, where it's easy to reach.
For a smoother ride, the new Lightning also features an independent rear suspension.
Aside from a few minor changes, this pretty much looks like a regular F-150.
