2022 Ford F-150 Lightning: Intelligent Backup Power can light up your house

Intelligent Backup Power taps into this all-electric truck's batteries to run your home for days on end during blackouts using a two-way charger.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
The 2022 Ford F-150 can power your home in a blackout. 

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
You can juice this truck up from a 240-volt charger, which can add up to 30 miles of driving range per hour.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
For the Intelligent Backup Power system to work, you need a hard-wired charger and a special inverter.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
This truck offers a range of power outlets in the bed so you can run all kinds of tools on the job site.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
Even though it's electric, the new Lightning features a traditional ladder-style frame. 

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
Multiple motors provide standard four-wheel drive.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
The Lightning's charging port is on the driver-side front fender, where it's easy to reach.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
For a smoother ride, the new Lightning also features an independent rear suspension. 

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
Aside from a few minor changes, this pretty much looks like a regular F-150. 

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
For more photos of the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, keep clicking through this gallery.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Charging
