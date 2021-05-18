2022 Toyota Tundra uncovered as brand teases new full-size truck

Toyota

Here comes another new pickup truck, and this time, it's the redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra. The Japanese automaker's full-size truck is in for an overhaul soon, and this is the first image Toyota decided to share of the big thing.

Details are mighty slim so far, but the company said to stay tuned, adding the new Tundra's coming "soon." Soon as in a couple weeks? A few months? Like Toyota said, "stay tuned." But we do have this front-facing photo to dissect for now. It shows a radically redesigned pickup with edgy headlights, two LED accents in the lower part of the bumper and some sort of central LED accent, too. It could be that we're looking at some sort of off-road version, noting the added lighting.

As for what's under the hood, we've heard whispers Toyota may be keen to drop hybrid power into the Tundra in a big way. Just a few weeks ago, the company committed to hybrid and battery-electric power for its future trucks as part of an electrified onslaught of new vehicles in the pipeline. The current Tundra's been around since the George W. Bush administration, so big changes are likely as the company shifts its F-150 and Silverado rival into the future.