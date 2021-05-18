2022 Genesis G70 is sleek and sophisticated

Genesis' smallest sedan receives a number of key updates.
Here's the 2022 Genesis G70.
The G70 gets a substantial refresh for 2022.
Inside, there's better tech.
Genesis' new infotainment system is housed on a 10.3-inch screen.
A 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 engine is optional.
This matte gray car is the G70 Launch Edition.
These wheels are unique to the Launch Edition.
An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard.
The G70 starts at $38,570.
Keep scrolling or clicking for more photos of the 2022 Genesis G70.
