2022 Genesis G70 is sleek and sophisticated

Genesis' smallest sedan receives a number of key updates.

Here's the 2022 Genesis G70.

The G70 gets a substantial refresh for 2022.

Inside, there's better tech.

Genesis' new infotainment system is housed on a 10.3-inch screen.

A 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 engine is optional.

This matte gray car is the G70 Launch Edition.

These wheels are unique to the Launch Edition.

An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard.

The G70 starts at $38,570.

Keep scrolling or clicking for more photos of the 2022 Genesis G70.

