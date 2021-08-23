2022 Ford Edge going all-wheel-drive only according to report

Enlarge Image Ford

Ford's fashion-forward Edge crossover has been a big seller for the blue-oval brand, but next year the nameplate may be gaining even more traction, if not in the marketplace, then on the road.

According to Ford Authority, this vehicle is getting an important driveline change for 2022. Sources indicate the Edge will only be offered with all-wheel drive in the upcoming model year. If this is true, it's a historical shift for the nameplate, which has been available with a choice of either front- or all-wheel drive pretty much across its model lineup.

It's unclear why Ford would make this Subaru-esque change, and the automaker did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but it's good news for folks that live in regions that get snow and ice in colder months. Even a "soft-roader" like the Edge can be practically invincible in these adverse conditions if it's fitted with all-wheel drive and has a good set of winter tires.

The switch to all-wheel-drive only with the Edge is, however, not indicative of a broader strategy change at the automaker, even if the Bronco and Bronco Sport SUVs are only sold with four-corner traction. Curiously, with the Edge's big brother, the Explorer, Ford is doing kind of the opposite. For 2022, the Explorer will be available with an ST Line package that includes all of the sporty ST model's looks with a more efficient four-cylinder engine instead of a twin-turbo V6 plus rear-wheel drive instead of all-wheel drive. If you still want the full-fat Explorer ST, it's also now available with rear-wheel drive for 2022.

It's much the same story with the exciting new Maverick compact truck. The base model that comes with a hybrid powertrain is front-drive only. If you need a bit more scoot, a 2.0-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine is also offered. It comes standard with front-wheel drive, though all-wheel drive is available for a not-insignificant upcharge.