The 2020 Ford Edge: Ford's family crossover is as sharp as ever

The 2020 Ford Edge still manages to hold its own with more luxurious competitors when equipped with the Titanium trim.
Eight different wheel options are available for the 2020 Edge.
Leather seating is available in the 2020 Ford Edge.
Buyers will have the choice of 13 paint colors for the 2020 Edge.
Ford was one of the first companies to offer a foot-activated liftgate. The 2020 Edge can be optioned with this tech.
Ford's 2.0-liter EcoBoost is the standard engine for the 2020 Edge.
The 2020 Ford Edge can be equipped with LED lighting on every corner.
Ford's Co-Pilot 360 is the company's suite of driver assistance and safety features standard on every 2020 Edge.
The 2020 Ford Edge ST still comes with the company's 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6.
