2022 Ford Maverick 2.0T fuel economy cracks 30 MPG

Rejoice, impatient 2022 Ford Maverick fans. We have fuel economy estimates for this tiny pickup truck, which aims to play in the entry-level car segment and tackle the Honda Civics and Toyota Corollas of the world. If Ford wants to do that, stellar fuel economy is a must. On Monday, we got a preview for the Maverick equipped with all-wheel drive and a towing package. On Tuesday, we learned how frugal the truck is when optioned with front-wheel drive, thanks to the Maverick Truck Club forum.

The Maverick equipped with the optional 2.0-liter turbo-four engine, eight-speed automatic, all-wheel drive and the 4K towing package returns 22 mpg city, 29 mpg highway and 25 mpg combined. For a utility vehicle, that's not too shabby, and remember, this is not the Maverick's base engine. Ford will plop a 2.5-liter inline-four engine married to a hybrid system for real fuel-sipping credibility. It could return 40 mpg in some form at that. Unfortunately, we don't have estimates for that powertrain yet, though they should be ready by the end of September. For buyers who don't want AWD or the towing package, we learned the truck will return 23 city, 26 highway and 30 mpg combined. Cracking the 30 mpg mark is a good thing for this setup. It also makes a 40-plus mpg figure from the hybrid powertrain much more likely.

While the Maverick hybrid with front-wheel drive will throw down with Japanese and Korean compact cars, the Maverick's turbocharged engine will make it a compelling alternative to traditional body-on-frame pickups from an efficiency standpoint. The EPA estimate of 25 mpg combined (with a towing package, mind you) is better than a Ford Ranger with four-wheel drive, a Chevrolet Colorado and unibody Honda Ridgeline. It's also better than the Maverick's closest rival, the Hyundai Santa Cruz, which returns 23 mpg combined in its most efficient form.

So far, on paper, it feels like the Maverick is home run. But, we'll need to see if Ford sticks the landing when the first Mavericks reach customers and dealers later this year.