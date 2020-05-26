Most buyers don't really need all the performance that comes with more expensive, high-powered SUVs. But we get it, you want to look cool. A lot of automakers have found success with visual updos for their otherwise sedate SUVs -- think Chevy's RS models, or in the luxury world, BMW's M Sport line. Ford is the latest to get in on this trend, and on Tuesday announced a new ST-Line package for the Edge crossover.
The idea here is pretty simple: Take all the visual enhancements of the full-fat Edge ST but leave the standard model's engine and chassis in place. To that end, the Edge ST-Line gets a unique grille, body-colored bumpers, LED lights, 20-inch wheels and black exterior accents, all of which certainly add to the curb appeal. Under the hood, however, you'll find the same 250-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged I4 engine as the standard Edge, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. All-wheel drive is optional, as are larger brakes.
The Edge ST, meanwhile, continues to offer a 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 with 335 horsepower, as well as slightly stiffer suspension geometry. The Edge ST is a pretty potent thing; Ford says this crossover can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in under 6 seconds.
Ford will offer the Edge ST-Line with a whole bunch of onboard tech, including a Sync 3 multimedia system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as the company's Co-Pilot 360 suite of driver assistance features, which includes parking assist, adaptive cruise control and lane-centering tech.
But the big reason to opt for an ST-Line? Value. The Edge ST-Line costs a full $5,165 less than a comparable ST. So if you don't need the 335-hp heart of the big-boy ST -- and since Ford says only 13% of Edge sales are STs, logic says you probably don't -- the ST-Line seems like a smart option.
Discuss: Ford Edge ST-Line has all the show without the go
