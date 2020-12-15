2022 Chevy Bolt EUV will sport sequential LED turn signals

Chevrolet

Piece by piece, Chevrolet is slowly showing us the 2022 Bolt EUV. That's "electric utility vehicle" in Chevy-speak. On Tuesday, the automaker gave us a look at the upcoming electric crossover's headlight. And although it's a rather minor detail, we learned the EV will also feature sequential LED turn signals.

In this case, the LED daytime running light inside the headlight slowly fills with amber color when the driver flicks the turn signal stalk. It's a super fluid motion as the strip turns from white to amber, and oftentimes, automakers program the system to flick the LED running light off while the turn signal takes over. Again, it's a rather minor detail, but neat.

This shot also gives us a super up-close look of the headlights the Bolt EUV will wear. If you see a little bit of Tesla, you're not alone. I get some strong Model X vibes, at least from this angle. When we see the full production car, it probably will be far from a Model X, however. Expect the Bolt EUV to be, basically, a larger Bolt EV with some finer styling cues.

The crossover will likely shape up as a near-term EV halo car for Chevy as well. It will be the first car from the Bowtie brand to include General Motors' Super Cruise hands-free highway driving assistant. GM first rolled the technology out at Cadillac years ago and it's slowly starting to trickle down through Cadillac's lineup, and to other GM brands. The GMC Sierra Denali will also receive the system soon, as will numerous other cars.

We'll see the Bolt EUV quite soon, judging by the frequency of teasers in recent months. In summer of next year, both the Bolt EUV and refreshed Bolt EV will enter production.