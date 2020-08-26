Chevy Bolt's electric SUV cousin shows off, but just a smidge

Chevrolet

Let's get this out of the way first: "EUV," or "electric utility vehicle," is an awful name.

Great, now let's talk about the upcoming Chevrolet Bolt EUV. On Wednesday, Chevy provided our first look at the Bolt EUV that's set to join the standard Bolt EV hatchback (even though Chevy insists it's a crossover...) next year.

The brand didn't announce many details about the vehicle, but it did confirm the Bolt EUV will be the first Chevy to receive Super Cruise, General Motors' partially automated hands-free driving system. Until now, it's been an exclusive Cadillac feature slowly rolling out across the luxury division's lineup. GM plans to expand Super Cruise to vehicles from Buick and GMC as well.

Chevrolet

Also attached to the announcement is a teaser for the refreshed 2021 Bolt EV. It looks rather familiar, aside from a new LED signature up front. (We tried to boost the brightness to show more. No dice, friends.) The juiciest news will obviously be what lurks under the design. GM has invested heavily in EV tech, so we'll hopefully see some advances in batteries, range and other areas.

If you want a potential sneak peak at the Bolt EUV, you can feast your eyes on the Buick Velite 7. GM launched the electric car in China earlier this year and it shares a platform with the upcoming Bolt EUV. Aside from some styling tweaks, they'll likely be pretty similar.

Both the refreshed Bolt EV and Bolt EUV will enter production next summer, so we'll certainly see the cars before then, likely early 2021.