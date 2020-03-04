GM Super Cruise tech heading to 7 more cars next year

Enlarge Image Cadillac

Super Cruise has been a quiet ace up General Motors' sleeve. The driver-assistance technology is one of the better Level 2 systems available today, and it boasts the safeguards to ensure driver's can't misuse it.

While it's been a Cadillac-exclusive feature since its launch, Super Cruise is on the move. During a GM event on Wednesday, the automaker confirmed this technology will land at seven additional cars next year -- and not just Cadillacs. We already knew the tech was set to spread beyond the luxury division, but the rapid expansion is noteworthy.

Although GM wouldn't name every specific vehicle, it did say its full-size pickups will be included in the Super Cruise party next year. That's two models, the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, but GM also named the Chevy Bolt EV as a third vehicle. This year, the Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans will receive Super Cruise, as will the 2021 Escalade. In two year's time, the number will grow to 12 models total, likely to include new electric vehicles on the way.

While the expanded availability is the biggest news, Super Cruise will be a smarter system, too. GM said richer mapping data and better lane data will now allow the partially automated system to operate smoothly through interchanges. A new camera boasts improved technology to read the driver's face, as well, which will keep Super Cruise from yelling at drivers if it believes they're not paying attention. This will be especially true if bright sunlight obscures things.

Further out, GM reaffirmed it's hard at work developing eye-tracking technology that will further refine Super Cruise. Eye-tracking technology will perhaps be the best way to ensure drivers pay attention while using the Super Cruise system on the highway.

Speaking of the highway, drivers will be able to Super Cruise on more of them. The system launched with mapped data for 130,000 miles worth of divided highways in the US and Canada. Now, the number will grow to 200,000 miles total. The automaker said it will soon add 70,000 miles worth of so-called "country highways" that do not feature a defined divide in the roadway.

On all of these roads, the system will also house the capability to execute lane changes on demand. We'll see this feature bow on the 2021 Escalade first.