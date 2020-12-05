2021 Kia Telluride driven, Ford Bronco delayed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Hey, hi and hello to you, Roadshow readers. It's time for another week in review so we can provide you with the best from our editors from the last seven days.
We kept busy, so read on below to catch the best of the week that was.
Top reviews
2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellenceSee all photos
Reviews Editor Craig Cole hopped into the 2021 Telluride and found it to be one of the best SUVs you can purchase today. It's that good, in Cole's eyes.
Click here to read our 2021 Kia Telluride review.
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime: The PHEV with power, looks and valueSee all photos
Reviews Editor Emme Hall took a break from off-roading and mudding to hop into a pavement crawler: The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime. Hall liked the powertrain and loved the number of features onboard for the price. But, one big thorn in its side has to do with charging. Read on to find out what exactly that is.
Click here to read our 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime review.
The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is big and boldSee all photos
Now, for a luxury barge. Managing Editor Steve Ewing drove the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach. What can you say other than this is luxury and excess at its finest?
Click here to read our 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 first drive review.
2021 Toyota GR Yaris: Small in size, big on funSee all photos
Top news
- Ford Bronco is delayed: Yep, you read that right. We learned the 2021 Bronco won't hit the streets (or dirt) until next summer now.
- 2022 Honda Civic hatchback spied: We got our first look at the new hatchback out in the wild.
- Tesla vs. Michigan: Tesla lost direct-sale protections in a new Michigan House bill that could put a hamper on its business in the state.
- Porsche wants synthetic fuels to thrive: The German carmaker rolled out an aggressive plan for carbon-neutral fuels that could change the future for classic cars and motorsports.
- Hyundai takes on the electric future: The Korean automaker rolled out details on its EV platform, and it's super impressive.
- Meet the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition: It's a mouthful, and it's Ford's fastest EV.
Acura MDX Prototype is a preview of luxury to comeSee all photos
Top videos
F-150 vs. Ranger
Hall breaks down Ford's two pickups to see how they compare and which one might be better for you.
Discuss: 2021 Kia Telluride driven, Ford Bronco delayed and more: Roadshow's week in review
