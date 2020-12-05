GMC Hummer EV Tesla Cybertruck vs. GMC Hummer EV 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 Ford Bronco 2020 electric vehicles Best car lease deals Best car insurance

2021 Kia Telluride driven, Ford Bronco delayed and more: Roadshow's week in review

Here's a look back at the week ending Dec. 5.

Listen
- 01:55
2021 Ford Bronco 4-DoorEnlarge Image

This guy is delayed.

 Ford

Hey, hi and hello to you, Roadshow readers. It's time for another week in review so we can provide you with the best from our editors from the last seven days.

We kept busy, so read on below to catch the best of the week that was.

Top reviews

2021 Kia Telluride: All-around excellence

See all photos

Reviews Editor Craig Cole hopped into the 2021 Telluride and found it to be one of the best SUVs you can purchase today. It's that good, in Cole's eyes.

Click here to read our 2021 Kia Telluride review.

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime: The PHEV with power, looks and value

See all photos

Reviews Editor Emme Hall took a break from off-roading and mudding to hop into a pavement crawler: The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime. Hall liked the powertrain and loved the number of features onboard for the price. But, one big thorn in its side has to do with charging. Read on to find out what exactly that is.

Click here to read our 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime review.

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is big and bold

See all photos

Now, for a luxury barge. Managing Editor Steve Ewing drove the 2021 Mercedes-Maybach. What can you say other than this is luxury and excess at its finest?

Click here to read our 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 first drive review.

2021 Toyota GR Yaris: Small in size, big on fun

See all photos

Top news

Acura MDX Prototype is a preview of luxury to come

See all photos

Top videos

Now playing: Watch this: Ford F-150 vs. Ranger: By the numbers
6:07

F-150 vs. Ranger

Hall breaks down Ford's two pickups to see how they compare and which one might be better for you.