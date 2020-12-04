Toyota's not-for-US GR Yaris is a particularly sweet little hot hatch.
This little guy is the Toyota GR Yaris.
It's Toyota's newest hot hatch.
A 1.6-liter turbo I3 engine delivers mega power.
The interior is cleanly laid out.
Right-hand drive? Yeah, this one isn't coming to the US.
The GR-Four all-wheel-drive system keeps the Yaris nicely composed.
Grippy tires and powerful brakes do a great job, too.
The Yaris is a cute little thing.
Prices start at right around £30,000 in the UK.
Discuss: 2021 Toyota GR Yaris: Small in size, big on fun
