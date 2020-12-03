The plug-in hybrid crossover from Toyota looks great and features a spunky little powertrain.
This is the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime.
"Prime" indicates its plug-in hybrid powertrain.
That plug-in powertrain throws down 302 horsepower and offers 42 miles of all-electric range.
The RAV4 Prime also features all-wheel drive and a starting price under $40,000.
A 134-kilowatt electric motor sends 199 pound-feet of torque to the front axle, while a smaller, 40-kW motor pushes 89 lb-ft to the rear.
Those electric motors work in conjunction with a 2.5-liter gas engine, resulting in a 5.7-second 0-to-60-mph sprint.
The RAV4 Prime takes 4.5 hours to charge If you have a 240-volt Level 2 outlet.
However, you can get a 6.6-kW onboard charger and replenish the RAV4's battery in just 2.5 hours.
That onboard charger is spendy and only available with the $5,760 XSE Premium Package.
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime: The PHEV with power, looks and value
