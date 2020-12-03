Roadshow editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime: The PHEV with power, looks and value

The plug-in hybrid crossover from Toyota looks great and features a spunky little powertrain.

2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
1 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow

This is the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
2 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow

"Prime" indicates its plug-in hybrid powertrain.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
3 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow

That plug-in powertrain throws down 302 horsepower and offers 42 miles of all-electric range.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
4 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The RAV4 Prime also features all-wheel drive and a starting price under $40,000.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
5 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow

A 134-kilowatt electric motor sends 199 pound-feet of torque to the front axle, while a smaller, 40-kW motor pushes 89 lb-ft to the rear. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
6 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Those electric motors work in conjunction with a 2.5-liter gas engine, resulting in a 5.7-second 0-to-60-mph sprint. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
7 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow

The RAV4 Prime takes 4.5 hours to charge If you have a 240-volt Level 2 outlet. 

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
8 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow

However, you can get a 6.6-kW onboard charger and replenish the RAV4's battery in just 2.5 hours.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
9 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow

That onboard charger is spendy and only available with the $5,760 XSE Premium Package.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
10 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime.

View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
11 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
12 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
13 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
14 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
15 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
16 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
17 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
18 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
19 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
20 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
21 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
22 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
23 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
24 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
25 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
26 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
27 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
28 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
29 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
30 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
31 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
32 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
33 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
34 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
35 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
36 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
37 of 37
Emme Hall/Roadshow
View Local Inventory
Read Full Review
The Mitsuoka Buddy is really, really weird

The Mitsuoka Buddy is really, really weird

7 Photos
Meet Roadshow's long-term 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Meet Roadshow's long-term 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid

28 Photos
The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is big and bold

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 is big and bold

53 Photos
2021 Lexus LS 500 gets a few small tweaks

2021 Lexus LS 500 gets a few small tweaks

24 Photos
2021 Ducati Monster loses weight, gains power and makes us crazy

2021 Ducati Monster loses weight, gains power and makes us crazy

9 Photos
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be larger, more luxurious

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be larger, more luxurious

5 Photos
2021 Mazda3 hatchback: Class-leading looks

2021 Mazda3 hatchback: Class-leading looks

24 Photos