Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition gets impressive performance estimates

Ford

Back in November of 2019, Ford debuted its all-electric Mustang Mach-E. One of the trim levels the automaker promised was the GT Performance Edition. That was basically all we knew about that version, until now. On Tuesday, Ford announced that the Performance Edition will have a targeted 0-to-60-mph time of 3.5 seconds thanks to its 480 horsepower and 634 pound-feet of torque.

(Reading through the fine print of the Blue Oval's press release suggests that these are simulated performance numbers for the moment, but it's worth noting that car companies have become very good at predicting such things with a high degree of accuracy).

To round things out, this quickest Mach-E will have a number of visual upgrades to help distinguish it from its lesser siblings. The Mach-E Performance Edition will have optional 20-inch wheels with more aggressive Pirelli summer tires, as well as red-painted Brembo brake calipers. These should work well with the always-excellent MagneRide adaptive suspension that's standard on the Performance Edition.

Inside, the Mach-E's front seats get a sportier shape, designed by the Ford Performance folks, and they are covered in a material that Ford calls ActiveX with little Miko reflective inserts. The instrument panel gets a unique aluminum finish to help it stand out, as well.

The Mach-E Performance Edition comes in a bunch of popular Mustang colors including cyber orange metallic, dark matter gray metallic, rapid red metallic, star white metallic, grabber blue metallic and others. Oh, and there's also a different grille design and a special Performance Edition badge -- because of course.

Ford estimates that the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition will pack a range of around 235 miles, which isn't bad considering the performance on offer. Orders are open now for the GT, and reservation holders can opt into the Performance Edition package closer to the vehicle's production date. Expect to see them in dealers sometime towards the end of summer 2021.